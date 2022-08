Ukraine has gone through worst scenario of war against Russia – Rieznikov

Defense Minister Oleksii Rieznikov believes that the worst-case scenario of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine is behind us, and the situation at the front is in a state of stabilization.

He made the corresponding statement in an interview for CNN.

"We are at the stage of stabilizing all combat operations or battle lines with little movement of units, and we have created many good deterrents," Rieznikov said.

Answering a journalist's question whether Ukraine is in danger of turning the armed conflict against Russia into a stalemate, the minister said that the worst is over.

He noted that he believes that Ukraine is now on the threshold of a new stage of the war, when the Ukrainian side has started counteroffensive operations in a certain direction.

At the same time, he believes that the fatigue of the international community from this war may become a new threat to Ukraine.

"I call it fatigue syndrome, and for me it is one of the main threats, and we need to work with this threat... Because it is very, very dangerous for us," Rieznikov emphasized.

Exactly half a year has passed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian army in the territory of Ukraine.

During this time, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation were able to capture almost the entire territory of Kherson and Luhansk regions, as well as part of the territories in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions.

Today, the offensive potential of Russian troops has significantly decreased compared to what could be observed in the first months after the invasion.

It will be recalled that last week the Minister of Defense Oleksii Rieznikov stated that in six months, Russia lost about a third of the combat potential of those forces that were involved in the invasion of Ukraine.

We also wrote that, according to the analysts of the Institute for the Study of War, in the next few months, the Russian army will no longer be able to seize new territories of Ukraine.