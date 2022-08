Today, August 24, Ukraine celebrates Independence Day.

Traditionally, on this day, mass festive events take place in the country, in particular, a military parade is held on Khreshchatyk street in Kyiv, but this year, due to the full-scale military aggression of Russia against Ukraine and possible provocations by the Russian Federation, it will not take place.

Also, this year, August 24 will be a working day, not a day-off as usual.

On August 20, the Cabinet of Ministers published a plan of events to celebrate the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's Independence.

According to it, the Batkivshchyna-Maty monument in Kyiv and other iconic places will be lit up with the colors of the National Flag of Ukraine, and in the National Reserve Sophia of Kyiv, priests of all churches will pray for Ukraine.

An exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment will be held on Khreschatyk street.

There will also be a number of other actions and flash mobs aimed at uniting and supporting Ukrainians.

During the official events, a minute of silence will be observed to honor all those who died in the war against the Russian invaders.

In addition, on Independence Day, Ukrainians in different countries will take to the central streets of cities and form live chains.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, there is a possibility that Russia may attack Ukrainian cities on Independence Day. The military experts believe that there will be provocations, but it is not worth talking about a massive shelling on August 24, because the threat of such strikes persists every day.

Also, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense warns of a possible terrorist attack by the Russian occupiers on Independence Day of Ukraine, August 24, during the "trial" of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol.

In addition, the occupiers expect a massive offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Independence Day.

Earlier, it was reported that from August 22 to 25 mass events, peaceful gatherings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people are prohibited in Kyiv.