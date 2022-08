Turkiye advocates the return of Crimea to Ukraine, as it should according to international law. This was announced at the summit of the Crimean Platform by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, August 23.

Erdogan stressed that Turkiye considers the seizure of Crimea illegal and demands the restoration of international law.

"International law requires that Crimea be returned to Ukraine. This is critical for the entire region and for the global security system, for stability, maintaining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political unity of Ukraine," Erdogan stressed.

The Turkish President also recalled that Crimea is the birthplace of Crimean Tatars-citizens of Ukraine, who in their history have experienced a lot of suffering and deserve a peaceful life.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the opening of the summit of the Crimean Platform stressed that Ukraine will definitely return to Crimea.

Also on August 23, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Crimea is part of Ukraine.

At the same time, the United States supports Ukraine's strikes on the Crimea occupied by Russia, if Kyiv considers them necessary.