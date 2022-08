The United States will announce a new USD 3 billion military aid package to Ukraine on Independence Day. This was reported by the Associated Press on Tuesday, August 23, citing its sources in the administration.

The U.S. is going to provide additional assistance to Ukraine for USD 3 billion to support the state's resistance to Russian aggression for many years.

“U.S. officials told The Associated Press that the package is expected to be announced Wednesday, the day the war hits the six-month mark and Ukraine celebrates its independence day. The money will fund contracts for drones, weapons and other equipment that may not see the battlefront for a year or two, they said,” it was reported.

Unlike most previous packages, the new funding is largely aimed at helping Ukraine secure its mid- and long-term defense posture, according to officials familiar with the matter. Previous deliveries, most of which were carried out according to the presidential order, focused on Ukraine's more urgent needs for weapons and ammunition, as well as on material assets that the Pentagon already has in stock and which can be sent as soon as possible, the publication notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 5, it became known that the U.S. is preparing to announce a new USD 1 billion military assistance package to Ukraine.

On August 6, Politico, citing European officials, reported that the European Union intends to provide Ukraine with EUR 3 billion of assistance.

We also reported that at the end of July, the Board of Directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB) approved the provision of EUR 1.6 billion of financial assistance to Ukraine.