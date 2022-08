The All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council states that food prices have increased by 20% since the beginning of the war.

The All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council’s forecast, after October, vegetable prices will increase by 10-15%.

Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council Denys Marchuk noted that the population spends more than 50% of its income on food.

“Inflation, war, disruption of logistics chains, rising fuel prices are the components that shape food price policy. Since the beginning of the war, prices for all goods have increased by more than 20%. It's August, the vegetable harvesting season, so we're seeing a decline in cost because of the increase in supply. Potatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes and other vegetables are cheaper, the seasonal factor will continue until October. Given that a certain number of Ukrainians went abroad, this also contributed to a decrease in prices for seasonal vegetables. But in the fall, the cost of storing vegetables will increase, so you should expect an increase in the price of 10-15% for all groups after October," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the forecast of the National Bank, inflation will accelerate until the end of this year and begin to decline in the first quarter of 2023.