Since the end of June, Ukraine has earned UAH 2 billion on electricity exports to Europe.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Previous months of preparation allowed us to quickly integrate into the EU energy space and join the European energy grid. For less than 2 months, the state earned UAH 2 billion from electricity exports to Europe. This is just the beginning. Potential - UAH 70 billion per year or more," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting.

He noted that since June, the European Union has abolished all duties and quotas for Ukrainian exports.

"Since July, a "transport visa-free regime" has worked. We continue to actively implement European legislation, and have already fulfilled about 70% of the Association Agreement with the EU. By the end of the year, a "customs visa-free regime" will be introduced. Next - industrial and digital. European integration work did not stop for a day. And by the end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join the European Union. This is our valuable and civilizational path," said Shmyhal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since July 30, Ukraine has increased electricity exports to Europe by 2.5 times.

On June 30, Ukraine began exporting electricity to Europe.