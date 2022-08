Over the weekend, Russia began to transfer barges to positions for the construction of a massive floating bridge across the Dnieper river, immediately next to the damaged Antonivskyi road bridge. However, this bridge will be vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

"The crossing is the key link between Russian-occupied Kherson and the east," it was said.

For weeks, Russian troops relied on a ferry crossing the waterway. According to British intelligence, if Russia completes a makeshift bridge, it will increase capacity compared to a ferry crossing.

"A floating bridge would likely still be vulnerable to Ukrainian offensive action," the British Defence Ministry said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces again hit the Antonivskyi bridge and Chornobaivka.

After the blow of the Ukrainian military on the Antonivskyi bridge on the night of August 8, the occupiers postponed the date of its opening.

Earlier, collaborators in Kherson announced the launch of a ferry at the Antonivskyi bridge.

After the explosion of the Antonivskyi bridge, the occupiers can be left without ways to retreat from Kherson.

Meanwhile, the occupiers lie about repairing the Antonivskyi bridge. They cover holes with plates.