Ukraine intends to raise USD 12-16 billion by the end of this year.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Together with the National Bank, we managed to ensure macroeconomic and macro-financial stability. Ukraine has not fallen into the abyss of galloping inflation. The devaluation of the hryvnia to the dollar also occurred within the world trends. The joint work of our team led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allowed attracting more than USD 14 billion in external funding from Ukraine's allies. By the end of the year, we plan to receive another USD 12 billion to USD 16 billion," he said.

Shmyhal added that in parallel, the possibility of launching a new major program with the International Monetary Fund is being discussed.

Also, more than USD 5 billion will be saved for the budget and Ukrainian citizens thanks to the successful negotiations that the government held with external creditors.

Ukraine has delayed the payment of external debts until at least 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, August 9, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and the World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe (Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine) Arup Banerji signed an agreement to provide Ukraine with a grant of USD 4.5 billion.