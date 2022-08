Ukraine plans to prepare for joining the European Union by the end of 2024. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"By the end of the year, ''customs visa-free'' will be introduced. Next, industrial and digital. European integration work has not stopped for a day. And by the end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join the European Union. This is our valuable and civilizational path," Shmyhal said.

He noted that Ukraine has already integrated into the EU's energy space and joined the European network, since June Ukraine managed to get the EU to cancel all customs duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports, and since July, "transport visa-free" has been operational.

Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine continues to actively implement European legislation and has already fulfilled about 70% of the Association Agreement with the EU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, Ukraine officially received the status of a candidate for EU membership and must now fulfill a number of requirements for the start of membership negotiations.

On July 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal signed a joint statement in which they declared the unity and determination of the authorities to achieve Ukraine's membership in the European Union as soon as possible.