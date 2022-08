Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrii Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine will receive Western models of air defense and anti-missile defense in the autumn.

He told about this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine, in addition to heavy weapons, which will allow to equalize the balance of forces on the front line, also needs to close the sky.

"This (closure of the sky) is also what the President openly conveys to his partners in all conversations, so we expect anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems. We are quite optimistic here, we see clear prospects and we see the time frame when deliveries of these much-needed systems will take place... It will be in the autumn," he said.

According to the deputy head of the Office, this topic was also discussed during the first lady's visit and speech in the U.S. Congress.

"Even soft power in the conditions of war becomes so effective that, quite unexpectedly for many, it was about weapons in her speech. And we see the next aid packages, which we received, for example, already after this visit to the USA. And in a short there will be more prospects," Sybyha said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine urges Ukrainians to be especially careful on August 24 due to the threat of missile strikes and provocations from Russia.

The U.S. Embassy urges its citizens to leave Ukraine.