A truck carrying containers is seen at the container dock of Shanghai's Yangshan Port in east China. Photo by Xinhua/Chen Jianli.

Imports and exports between Shanghai and its largest foreign-trade partner, European Union (EU), reached ¥450.81 bln (about $65.8 bln) in the first seven months, marking a slight decrease of 0.2% year on year. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The figure accounted for 19.7% of Shanghai's total trade value during the period. In the first seven months, Shanghai's total import and export volume reached ¥2.28 trln, up 3.03% year on year, according to Shanghai Customs.

Shanghai's exports to the EU reached ¥162.19 bln, up 22.5% year on year while its imports from the EU reached ¥288.62 bln, down 9.6% year on year.

In the first seven months, Shanghai's imports and exports to Germany and France were ¥140.01 bln and ¥53.81 bln respectively, down 4.1% and 12.1% year on year. During the same period, its import and export to Italy came in at ¥60.82 bln, a year-on-year increase of 1.4%.

Shanghai's imports and exports to the Netherlands and Belgium were ¥46.04 bln and ¥28.08 bln respectively, up 13.4% and 39.2% year on year.