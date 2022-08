The court declared the former chairman of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi wanted for the second time.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The decision to declare Tupytskyi wanted was made by the Holosiivskyi District Court of the city of Kyiv.

He was also remanded in custody in absentia.

This court decision will enable the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine to petition the court for the extradition of the accused to Ukraine.

The former Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine is accused of inciting unauthorized interference in the work of the automated system "Treasury Client - Treasury" and aiding and abetting such interference by the Chief Accountant of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (Parts 4, 5, Article 27, Part 2, Article 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of freedom for a term of up to 6 years.

On November 5, 2021, SBI employees, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, sent an indictment in this case to the court.

We will remind, on July 29, 2022, the Podilskyi District Court of the city of Kyiv already chose a preventive measure in the form of detention in another case against the former Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine and turned over the amount of the bail paid for the accused to the state revenue.

In this criminal proceeding, on May 27, 2022, the ex-head of the Constitutional Court was declared internationally wanted.

The basis for declaring him an international wanted man was the materials of the SBI on establishing his whereabouts in Austria.

In October 2018, Tupytskyi, who at that time held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, bribed a witness in a criminal proceeding in one of the cafes in Kyiv. The witness had to refuse to testify or give "necessary" testimony in favor of the former chairman of the Higher Economic Court of Ukraine, who was in the status of a suspect.

In addition, in 2018 and 2019, Tupytskyi provided false testimony in the case of illegal seizure of property assets of the "Zuyiv Power Mechanical Plant" located in the city of Zuhres, Donetsk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv collected UAH 45,000 from the state income of the deposit made by the former head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi.