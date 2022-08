The Ministry of Defense has appointed Borys Zhukov as the director general of the Ukrspecexport, a state-run enterprise engaged in exportation and importation of military and special goods and services, instead of Vadym Nozdria.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, Zhukov worked as deputy general director of Ukrspecexport, and also held a senior position in the Security Service of Ukraine.

Nosdria served as the director general of Ukrspecexport from January 8, 2020.

In 2021, a profit of the Ukrspecexport fell 2.2 times or by UAH 147.42 million year over year to UAH 122.276 million.

In 2021, the company increased net income by 2% or UAH 39.5 million year over year to UAH 2.015 billion.

Ukrspecexport is part of the UkrOboronProm state-run concern, which also includes enterprises producing military equipment, including tank-building ones.