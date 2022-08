President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that since February 24, the Russians have launched 750 missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The head of state said this during the opening of the Crimean Platform summit, broadcast in the United News telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since February 24, 750 different cruise missiles have been launched from the occupied Crimea in our cities and communities. Imagine, 750! They destroyed at least hundreds of civilian facilities - schools, universities, ordinary residential buildings, hospitals. And therefore, Ukraine's restoration of control over the Crimea peninsula will be a historical anti-war step in Europe. This will restore security and give justice, it will reintegrate Crimea into the modern world and this will allow each of us to tell our children that they can be proud of us as peacekeepers," the President stressed.

Zelenskyy stressed that for Ukraine, Crimea is not a chip in the geopolitical game, as for Russia, for Ukraine, Crimea is a part of our people, society, a community of people who are guaranteed freedom.

"Crimea was and is Ukraine. And after de-occupation, together with our entire state, it will become part of the European Union, I am sure of that. The passport of a citizen of Ukraine will be a passport of the European Union and this is a huge opportunity for all our people living in the Crimea... Only Ukraine is able to link Simferopol with Berlin, and Yalta with Naples," the Ukrainian leader said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy during the opening of the Crimean Platform summit stressed that Ukraine will definitely return to Crimea.