Crimea Is Ukraine As Gdansk Or Lublin Is Part Of Poland - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that Crimea is part of Ukraine, like Gdansk or Lublin is part of Poland. Duda said this during the international Crimean Platform summit, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Crimea is Ukraine! Just like Gdansk or Lublin is part of Poland, so Crimea was, is and will be part of Ukraine," said Duda, starting his speech in Ukrainian.

Duda spoke in favor of liberation from the Russian occupation of the entire territory of Ukraine along with the Crimea.

He said that he himself was not in Crimea, but believes that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will show him the Ukrainian Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 23, Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and participate in a meeting of the Crimean Platform.

On August 23, Ukraine celebrates National Flag Day.

On August 23, the second summit of the Crimean Platform is held.

On August 24, Ukraine celebrates Independence Day.