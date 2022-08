Russian Troops Trying To Make Up For Loss Of Manpower In South

In the south, Russian troops are trying to make up for the loss of manpower and equipment.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining the occupied positions and preventing the advance of our troops. It is taking measures to replenish losses," the General Staff notes.

The enemy fired tanks and artillery of various types in the areas of Parutyne, Lymany, Lozove, Shevchenkove, Myrne, Ukrainka, Kyselivka, Potiomkyne, Shyroke, Ivanivka, Osokorivka, Dobrianka, Pryshyb, Kvitneve. It carried out airstrikes near Trudoliubivka, Potiomkyne, and Andriivka.

In order to conduct aerial reconnaissance, the UAVs was actively involved.

The enemy's naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas focuses its main efforts on blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and damaging military facilities and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the military of the Russian Federation captured the outskirts of the settlement Blahodatne in the south of Ukraine.

