Polish President Andrzej Duda advocates the dismantling of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Duda said this during the Crimean Platform summit, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"When Russia fights against Ukraine, when it attacks, occupies the legitimate internationally recognized borders of Ukraine, then the policy in the West must change. This is not just an end to Nord Stream 2, but also a complete liquidation, dismantling of this "stream," he said.

Duda criticized the intention of several countries to continue business with Russia and stressed that now that Russia is waging a full-scale war with Ukraine, there can be no return to business as usual and ties with Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the calls of some German politicians to briefly launch the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are irrational and resemble drug addiction.