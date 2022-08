In July, the profit of banks amounted to UAH 8.054 billion.

This is evidenced by the data of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that solvent banks received UAH 3.4 billion of net profit for January-July 2022, compared to UAH 39.8 billion of net profit for January-July 2021.

Banks' revenues increased by 26%, compared with the result of January-July 2021, and amounted to UAH 189.1 billion, expenses - by 69% to UAH 185.7 billion, in particular, deductions to reserves increased 12.3 times to UAH 73.6 billion.

In June, the loss of banks amounted to UAH 3.337 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the profit of banks amounted to a record-breaking UAH 77.5 billion.

In 2020, the profit of banks decreased by 29% to UAH 41.3 billion.

In 2019, solvent banks received UAH 59.634 billion in net profit.

From July 27, the National Bank of Ukraine allowed banks to sell in the cash segment of the foreign exchange market half of the non-cash currency purchased from citizens from April 13, 2022, in addition to the sale of cash currency purchased from the same date.

In July, the National Bank reduced the monthly limit on transfers of citizens abroad from hryvnia payment cards of Ukrainian banks from UAH 100,000 to UAH 30,000.

On July 21, the NBU adjusted the official hryvnia exchange rate by 25% to 36.5686 UAH/USD.