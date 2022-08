President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the opening of the Crimean Platform summit stressed that Ukraine will definitely return to Crimea.

This is evidenced by the broadcast of the speech of the head of state in the United News telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I know that Crimea is with Ukraine and waiting for us to return. I want you all to know - we'll be back for sure. When we return and correct everything that the occupiers have done on our Ukrainian peninsula, which came to Crimea and the entire Black Sea region together with Russian aggression, Russian weapons - catastrophic threats to ecology, unprecedented destruction of the nature of Crimea, destruction of social life, economic decline, destruction of monuments, militarism... But despite all the threats, Ukraine is strong enough and able enough to see the prospect for the Ukrainian Crimea," the President said.

Zelenskyy stressed that over the year he managed to significantly expand the capabilities of the Crimean Platform and this year its participants are more numerous than last year.

So, in 2021, 46 foreign countries and international organizations took part in the summit, this year - almost 60, of which - 40 Presidents and Prime Ministers, including the leaders of the G-7.

In person, Polish President Andrzej Duda attended the summit, and other participants joined online.

According to the head of state, representatives of two more continents - Africa and South America - joined the summit for the first time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States supports Ukraine's strikes on the Crimea occupied by Russia, if Kyiv considers them necessary.