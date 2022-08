The Ministry of Infrastructure transferred 96 portable Starlink terminals to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to ensure stable satellite Internet communication.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is already the second batch of terminals provided by the Ministry since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia in February. Previously, 123 terminals were transferred, in August it is planned to transfer another 300 Starlinks for the needs of the Armed Forces... Since the first days of the full-scale invasion, the team of the Ministry of Infrastructure has been providing international logistics of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. In particular, 5,000 Starlinks were brought to Ukraine in the format of multimodal transportation," the statement reads.

Also, the Ministry of Infrastructure is working on providing these terminals with the main critical transport infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poland transferred to Ukraine 5,000 antenna terminals for Starlink satellite communications.

In early April, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced that it had transferred over 5,000 Starlink satellite Internet stations to Ukraine.

In addition, communication in the army supports at least 4,300 Starlink satellite communication terminals.