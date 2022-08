FSB Plans To Carry Out Series Of Terrorist Attacks In Russia With Mass Casualties Among Civilians - Danilov

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov has said that in the near future the FSB plans to carry out a series of terrorist attacks with mass casualties among civilians in Russia. He wrote about this on his Twitter page.

"Support for war is falling in Russia. The Kremlin needs public mobilization. The FSB is expected to organize a series of terrorist acts in Russian cities with mass casualties among civilians," Danilov said.

The NSDC Secretary added that the murder of the daughter of the ideologist of the "Russian world" Daria Dugina was only the first on this list.

"Ukraine, unlike Russia, is not at war with civilians," Danilov summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a car exploded in the Moscow region, driven by Daria Platonova (Dugina). Platonova was the daughter of the Russian philosopher and the main ideologist of the so-called "Russian world" Aleksandr Dugin.

Zelenskyy commented on the death of the daughter of the ideologist of the "Russian world" Dugin. Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said that Ukraine was not involved in the death of Daria Platonova.