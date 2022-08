Invaders Report On Shelling Of "Administration" Of "DPR" Head Pushilin In Donetsk

The occupiers announced a direct hit of an artillery shell in the building of the "administration" of the head of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" Denis Pushilin, which is located in the center of Donetsk.

This was reported by Russian agencies RBC and Interfax, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian artillery hit the administration of the head of the DPR in Donetsk, a direct hit of a shell in the building was recorded... Shells hit the facade, and the right wing and upper floor were also damaged. A fire began in the building," RBC said in a statement.

RBC also notes that the “DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters” said that strikes on the center of Donetsk were carried out using 155 mm machine guns.

Russian Interfax, citing its own sources, said that Pushilin himself was not injured as a result of the strike and is "in a safe place."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Pushilin confirmed his intention to hold a "tribunal" on Ukrainian prisoners of war in Mariupol, despite the statement of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine would not negotiate with the Russian Federation in the event of a "trial."