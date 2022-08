President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of the National Flag and assured that the Ukrainian flag will soon wave again over the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Crimea. Zelenskyy said this during the solemn ceremony of raising the national flag in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The blue and yellow flag of Ukraine will wave again where its home is, where it should be by right - in all temporarily occupied cities and villages of Ukraine, it will wave forever," Zelenskyy said.

He assured that the Ukrainian flag will be raised again in Melitopol, Kherson, Berdiansk, Skadovsk, over the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar and Kakhovska HPP, in Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, as well as in Crimea.

"And in Crimea - in Yalta, Kerch, Dzhankoi, Simferopol, on Ai-Petri - (there will be) Ukrainian and Crimean-Tatar flags. No matter how someone tries to twist history, these colors are historically associated with Crimea," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 23, Ukraine celebrates National Flag Day.

The government approved the plan of events for the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's Independence.

In Kyiv, from August 22 to 25, it is forbidden to hold mass events, peaceful meetings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people.