On Tuesday, August 23, Russia launched a missile attack on Dnipro. The mayor of the city, Borys Filatov, announced this on Facebook.

Filatov called on the townspeople to stay in shelters. The mayor promised to inform about the details later.

"Stay in shelters. There are already facts of rocket fragments falling on private houses. Details later. We are waiting for official information from the Military Administration," Filatov said.

At the moment, an air alert has been declared in the city and region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there are no plans to impose a curfew on Independence Day in Dnipro.

Currently, the Air Force of the AFU is preparing for possible provocations by the enemy before Independence Day on August 24, based on intelligence data.

On August 21, the advisor to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that Russia is likely to increase the number of missile strikes on Ukraine on August 23-24, and Kyiv will be on the list of targets.

Meanwhile, today the occupiers hit Dnipropetrovsk region with Uragans and artillery, a woman was killed.