Today, August 23, Ukraine celebrates National Flag Day.

This holiday is based "on the commemoration of the centuries-old history of Ukrainian statehood, the state symbols of independent Ukraine, and with the aim of raising citizens' respect for the state symbols of Ukraine" according to the decree of President Leonid Kuchma dated August 23, 2004. In 2009, changes were made to this decree, and an annual official flag-raising ceremony was established on August 23 throughout Ukraine.

For the first time, the blue-yellow flag is mentioned in the history of the modern territories of Ukraine as the coat of arms of Lviv land. They fought under it in the Battle of Grunewald in 1410. Starting from the 18th century, the Cossacks began to use yellow and blue flags, and in 1918, the flag of the new Ukrainian state became a blue and yellow flag with a blue top.

This is how the symbol was described in the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. It was also stated there that the ratio of the width of the flag to its length should be 2:3.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the government approved the plan of events to celebrate the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's Independence. Despite the full-scale war, National Flag Day of Ukraine and Independence Day of Ukraine will be celebrated at the state level in 2022.

However, in Kyiv from August 22 to 25, it is prohibited to hold mass events, peaceful meetings, rallies, and other events related to a large gathering of people

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also congratulated Ukrainians on National Flag Day and assured them that the Ukrainian flag will soon fly again over the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Crimea.