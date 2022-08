President of Poland Andrzej Duda has arrived in Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and participate in the meeting of the Crimean Platform.

The Office of the President of Poland reports this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President Andrzej Duda is in Kyiv today at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the visit, there will be bilateral negotiations between the two Presidents and delegations regarding the situation in Ukraine, support in the military, economic and humanitarian spheres, and bilateral cooperation," the message reads.

President Duda will take part in the meeting of the Crimean Platform.

It is noted that the visit of the President of Poland takes place on the eve of Ukraine's Independence Day and is the fifth meeting between the Presidents of Poland and Ukraine this year and the third since the beginning of the war. Previous meetings took place on January 20-21 in Poland and on February 23-24, April 13 and May 21-22 in Kyiv.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on August 23, Ukraine celebrates National Flag Day.

On August 23, the second summit of the Crimean Platform will take place.

On August 24, Ukraine celebrates Independence Day.