Almost 10 million tons of agricultural products have been exported since the beginning of the war.

That follows from a statement by the Agriculture and Food Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the first 5.5 months of Russia's war against Ukraine, almost 10 million tons of produce consisting of 8 agricultural crops were exported. In the first two weeks of August, Ukraine exported almost 2 million grains, while for the whole of July it was 3 million tons. In the first half of August, 776,000 tons of corn and 339,000 tons of wheat were shipped. Before the opening of Odesa ports as of August 1, almost 8 million tons of produce had been shipped," the message reads.

According to the report, last year, the export figure for March-July was more than twice as high - 19.5 million tons.

"The leader for the current five months of total export is corn. It was exported for UAH 3.849 million. For example, last year corn also dominated in this period, its export share was the largest among other agricultural crops - 10 million tons, which is 37% more than in 2022. The second position in terms of volume in the same period is occupied by sunflower seeds - 1.357 million tons. This is as much as 99.4% more than in 2021. But Ukraine exported oils during this time, it is 48% less than last year - 935,731 tons. 636,138 thousand tons of wheat were shipped in five months. This is only 16% of last year's volume, which was 3.8 million tons. The situation is similar with barley, 239,113 tons of it were shipped in 5 months of 2022, which is 17% of last year's export," the report says.

According to the report, the general picture of exported food in percentages is as follows: 48.9% is corn, 17.25% - sunflower seeds, 11.89% - sunflower oil, 8.08% - wheat, 5.13% - meal, soybean beans - 4.73%, barley - 3.04%, and soybean oil - 0.99%.

The export of products in terms of their transportation is as follows: more than 3.5 million tons of agricultural products were exported through ports, 3.119 million tons by rail, 1.095 million by road, and 95,540 thousand by water.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Ukraine, considering the average statistical prices on the world food market, expects to receive at least 20 billion dollars from this year's grain exports.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

According to the results of the 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 - June 2022), Ukraine's actual grain export volumes amounted to 48.508 million tons, which is 8.5% or 3.79 million tons more than the previous marketing year.