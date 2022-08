The United States of America has called on its citizens staying in Ukraine to leave the country due to the increased threat of missile strikes.

That follows from a statement by the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

"The State Department has information that Russia is ramping up efforts to strike Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days. Russian strikes on Ukraine pose an ongoing threat to civilians and civilian infrastructure. The U.S. Embassy urges American citizens to leave Ukraine now, using available private ground transportation options if safe," the statement said.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has fired several thousand missiles into the territory of Ukraine. Only in one out of 20 cases did Russian missiles hit military targets.

On August 21, Adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak said that Russia may increase the number of missile attacks on Ukraine on Independence Day.

At the same time, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is preparing for possible Russian provocations before Independence Day on August 24.