Russia planning new attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure in near future – media

U.S. intelligence data indicate that Russia is planning new attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and state facilities in the near future.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to an American official.

Thus, the official, citing U.S. intelligence, said that the Russian Federation is planning new attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine in the near future.

"We have information that Russia is stepping up efforts to target civilian infrastructure and government facilities in Ukraine in the coming days. Given Russia's track record in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continued threat that Russian strikes pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure," the official said.

He also noted that this statement is based on reduced U.S. intelligence data.

As Ukrainian News reported, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, believes that Russia is likely to increase the number of missile strikes on Ukraine on August 23-24.

The National Police urges citizens not to take part in mass events for Independence Day and not to ignore the air raid alert.