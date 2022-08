Zelenskyy signs law on bomb shelters in all new buildings

In Ukraine, developers will be required to design and build bomb shelters in every new building.

The corresponding law was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Verkhovna Rada website says.

So, in the state of passage of draft law 7398, it is stated: "Returned with the signature of the President."

Bill 7398 provides for the urgent deployment of a network of bomb shelters in Ukraine, including in new buildings. Urban planning documentation must include information about the planned engineering and technical measures of civil protection; otherwise it will not be approved.

The state architectural and construction control body can now refuse to issue a certificate of readiness for a building if the developer does not complete the work on the equipment of the bomb shelter.

Draft law 7398 also contains a provision on the availability of engineering and technical means for evacuating citizens with limited mobility in buildings where more than 50 people live permanently and in buildings where more than 100 people can temporarily be accommodated.

The law also simplifies the procedure for transferring land for the placement of civil defense facilities and determines how to maintain a shelter facility in good condition.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, at the end of July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on bomb shelters in new buildings.

Meanwhile, less than half of schools in Ukraine are equipped with shelters.