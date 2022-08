Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he sees as his goal a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the crisis. This was reported by the Turkish edition of Hurriyet on Monday, August 22.

Erdogan said that the Russian-Ukrainian war continues to generate consequences, and Turkiye is making efforts to achieve peace. As one of the important results of this the President called the agreement on the export of grain from Ukraine.

"We are making efforts to ensure that the approach that our country demonstrates is connected with other areas in the coming days. We had the opportunity to discuss the development of events in detail with Putin. We went to Ukraine and had a similar meeting with Zelenskyy. Our goal is to gather Putin and Zelenskyy in our country in the near future to pave the way for solving the crisis," Erdogan emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Lviv the theft of Ukrainian grain by Russia, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as well as defense cooperation.

On August 18, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he believed in the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine at the negotiating table.

Turkiye also promised to help Ukraine in post-war reconstruction.