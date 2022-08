The National Police will step up patrols on August 23-24.

The head of the department of organizational and analytical support and operational response of the National Police Oleksii Serhieiev announced this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Almost 6,500 units of patrol police, explosion technicians, dog handlers and special forces will watch the order.

According to Serhieiev, the enemy may try to destabilize the situation on the largest public holidays in Ukraine.

"The national police and all law enforcement agencies are ready for different scenarios. But at the same time, we appeal to citizens to avoid crowds, not to neglect air raid alarms and follow to places of shelter," he said.

The police do not exclude the possibility of activating sabotage and reconnaissance groups, so law enforcement officers will actively patrol and conduct checks at checkpoints.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police urges citizens not to participate in mass events on Independence Day and not to ignore air alarm.