Russian Troops Attacked In 3 Directions In Donbas During Day - General Staff Operational Update

Units of the Russian occupation army in the Donbas continue to try to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine south and east of Bakhmut, as well as near the western outskirts of Donetsk.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling of the districts of Siversk, Zakitne, Pereyizhne, Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske and Pryshyb was recorded.

In the area of the village of Krasnopillia, the enemy fought an offensive battle.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at military and civil infrastructure near Kostiantynivka, Bakhmut, Pidhorodnie, Yakovlivka, Vesela Dolyna and Bilohorivka.

It launched an air strike on the positions of the defense forces in the Soledar area and missile strikes in the areas of the settlements of Soledar and Kostiantynivka.

It led assault operations near Soledar, Kodema and Zaitseve. It was not successful.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various types at the settlements of Avdiivka, Oleksandropil, Maryinka, Pervomaiske and Pisky.

It carried out airstrikes near Nevelske, Maryinka and Krasnohorivka.

It led an offensive in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the partial success of Russian troops in the area of​ Blahodatne in Mykolaiv region.

And last night, August 21, the command reported that the troops of the invaders were able to advance somewhat in Pisky, Donetsk region.