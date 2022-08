The Council of the State Duma of the Russian Federation intends to meet for a meeting, during which a statement will be adopted on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

State Duma member Sergei Mironov stated this, Interfax (Russian propaganda media) reports.

"On Thursday, the 25th, the heads of factions with the chairman of the State Duma will be elected, and approximately at 3 p.m. we will gather the Council of the Duma, at which our tough statement will be adopted," Mironov said.

According to him, this statement will be addressed to the United Nations and international parliamentary organizations.

He also added that with this statement the State Duma Council intends to show the world "who is trying to set fire to nuclear wick."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 18, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine intend to arrange a "resonant provocation" at the Zaporizhzhia NPP on Friday, August 19.

The media also reported that Russia complained to the UN and IAEA about Ukraine and its "intention to arrange a provocation" at the NPP.

At that, on the same day, a video appeared on the Internet shot in the engine room of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which shows that Russian troops placed military equipment inside the building.