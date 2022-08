After the delivery of a large amount of automobile fuel to the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the Russian military additionally placed a significant amount of military equipment on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was reported by Guildhall's own source in Ukrainian intelligence.

"On August 21, the Russian military additionally moved and hid a significant amount of military equipment on the territory of the nuclear plant, and in the future, without the approval of the occupation leadership of the NPP, the military dispersed equipment on the territory of the plant," the statement said.

Recall, on August 21, citing a source in Ukrainian intelligence, the head of the Defense Reform Center, coordinator of the interdepartmental platform for countering hybrid threats, which carries out its activities within the framework of Ukraine-NATO cooperation, Oleksandr V. Danyliuk said that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation placed large volumes of automobile fuel throughout the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which indicates the preparation of a possible provocation with the organization of a fire.