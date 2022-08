National Police Urge Citizens Not To Participate In Mass Events For Independence Day And Not To Ignore Air Ale

The National Police urge citizens not to take part in mass events for Independence Day and not to ignore the air alert signal.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the National Police.

"The air alert signal cannot be ignored. And this week, it is worth especially carefully following the recommendations on security measures. Our enemy is insidious. And it can deliver painful blows precisely on the days of the most important national holiday - the Independence Day of Ukraine. The National Police of Ukraine continues to work under increased regime," the National Police reported.

According to the head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, more than 6,200 police units are on duty, which is more than 13,000 policemen.

Their main tasks are to promptly respond to calls from citizens and control the security situation on the streets of populated areas and state highways.

The National Police emphasize that this year the number of mass events has been minimized.

"This is a forced and necessary step in the period of martial law. Therefore, citizens are requested to avoid crowded places and stay in shelters during air raids," Klymenko emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City State Administration and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not planning large-scale events for Independence Day.

There will be no military parade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until Independence Day.

The Defense Intelligence reported that very acute events are expected at the front before Independence Day.