The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the sale in Ukraine of imported food products and fodder labeled in a language other than the state language.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in order to provide the country's population with food without interruption in the conditions of martial law, the government introduced a simplification of the requirements for mandatory labeling of imported food products in the state language.

"Currently, national enterprises are able to fully meet the needs of Ukrainian consumers for safe and high-quality food products in compliance with the requirements of food legislation. Taking into account the appeal of industry associations of food industry producers and with the aim of ensuring a high level of health protection of citizens and satisfying their social and economic interests, on August 19, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution canceling the norm regarding the temporary possibility for the period of martial law to be implemented of imported food products in the customs territory of Ukraine, the information about which is presented in a language other than the national language," the message states.

At the same time, food products imported into the territory of Ukraine from March 9 to December 1, 2022, the information about which is presented in a language other than the official language, may be in circulation until the end of the minimum shelf life or the maximum date of consumption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the sale of imported food products and fodder labeled in a non-state language in Ukraine under martial law.