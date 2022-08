Enemy Tried To Launch Offensive In 10 Directions, But Was Unsuccessful And Retreated - General Staff

The Russian occupiers tried to launch an offensive in 10 directions, but were unsuccessful and retreated.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy continued to fire near Dibrivne, Mazanivka, and Dolyna.

"It tried to conduct an offensive in the directions of Dovhenke - Dibrivne, Brazhkivka - Nova Dmytrivka, it was unsuccessful, he withdrew," the General Staff said.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Dronivka, and Serebrianka.

Currently, the enemy is trying to launch an offensive in the direction of Spirne - Vesele, hostilities are ongoing.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy inflicted damage from barrel artillery and MLRS in the areas of Soledar, Zaitseve and Bilohorivka settlements.

"It led an offensive in the directions of Vershyna - Kodema and Hladosove - Kodema, but had no success. In the directions of Streapivka - Soledar, Pokrovske - Bakhmut, Travneve - Kodema, Semyhiriya - Zaitseve, and Hladosove - Kurdiumivka, hostilities continue," the General Staff reports.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery near Opytne, Maryinka, Pisky, Avdiivka and Nevelske

It tried to conduct assaults in the directions Spartak - Opytne, Novoselivka Druha - Krasnohorivka, Donetsk - Pervomaiske, Pisky - Nevelske, Lozove - Nevelske, but was unsuccessful.

On the Novopavlivske direction, artillery fire was recorded near Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, and Pavlivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers carried out fire damage to the districts of Dorozhnianka, Novosilka, and Mala Tokmachka.

Airstrikes were carried out near the latter and Olhivske.

The enemy led an offensive in the direction of Makarivka - Vremivka, had no success, retreated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers have partial success in Mykolaiv region.

On August 21, the advisor to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that Russia is likely to increase the number of missile strikes on Ukraine on August 23-24, and Kyiv will be on the list of targets.