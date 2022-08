On the night of August 22, the Russian army shelled the Nikopolslyi, Kryvorizkyi and Synelnykivskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region from Hrad.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko reports this in Telegram.

In Nikopol, at least 42 Hrad shells landed in residential areas. According to preliminary data, four elderly citizens were injured. Two of them are hospitalized.

"In the city, 2 houses were destroyed, almost 50 were mutilated. Enemy shells damaged a kindergarten, shops, pharmacies, markets, a court and a bus station. Five fires broke out due to shelling. The power line was disabled. Up to 2,000 people were left without electricity. Electricity is already working," the statement says.

Also at night in the Kryvorizkyi district, the enemy shelled the Zelenodolska community from Uragan. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage.

At the same time, enemy rockets hit an agricultural enterprise, a school, and a cultural building in the Synelnykivskyi district. Information about the killed and wounded is being clarified.

We will remind you that on the night of August 21, Russia shelled the Nikopolskyi and Kryvorizkyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Because of this, a strong fire broke out.