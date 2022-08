Poland has given Ukraine 5,000 terminals-antennas for Starlink satellite communication.

The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Facebook.

In his words, the terminals will be used, among other things, to improve the reliability of communication for the needs of critical infrastructure facilities.

"Our Polish friends handed over 5,000 Starlinks to Ukraine. This will help Ukrainians to always be in touch, and objects of critical infrastructure - to work in the most difficult conditions. Thank you very much to the Secretary of State for digitalization of Poland Janusz Cieszynski for such an important step," Fedorov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early April, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) reported that it transferred 5,000 Starlink satellite Internet stations to Ukraine.

Besides, communication in the army is supported by at least 4,300 Starlink satellite communication terminals.

Meanwhile, internet from Starlink will appear on Ukrzaliznytsia trains by the end of 2022. The company has already tested a pilot installation project.