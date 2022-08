Only 1 Out Of 20 Missile Strikes Of Ukraine Hit Military Targets, Rest Hit Civilian Objects

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has fired several thousand missiles into the territory of Ukraine. Only in 1 out of 20 cases did Russian missiles hit military targets.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

"Only every 20th missile strike of the Russian Federation hit a military facility, the remaining 19 hit residential buildings, hospitals, universities... What Ukrainians built and created with their own hands, and what our peaceful life consisted of," the statement said.

The SSU noted that thousands of Ukrainians, including children, were killed as a result of such rocket attacks, and an even greater number of citizens lost their homes.

It is worth noting that a few months after the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russian troops, in order to save money, began to use old Soviet missiles for strikes on Ukraine.

We will remind, earlier the advisor of the Office of the President, Oleksii Arestovych, said that the Russian army started using Soviet Kh-22 missiles to attack Ukraine.

According to him, these are old-type missiles that have a large deflection radius.

It is this that leads to the fact that Russian missiles, which may have been launched by military objects, fall into residential buildings or civilian infrastructure.

We also wrote that, according to experts of the U.S. Ministry of Defense, about 60% of the missiles fired at Ukraine do not reach their goal due to malfunctions.