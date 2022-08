The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim has said that the Ukrainian military does not see the prospect of the enemy moving towards Mykolaiv. Kim wrote about this on Telegram.

So, Kim noted that the Ukrainian military does not see the prospect of a rapid advance of the Russian invaders towards Mykolaiv.

"As for the myths that everyone is advancing there, it is like at the beginning of the war inflated so that everyone be afraid. The military does not see the prospect of a rapid advance towards Mykolaiv by the enemy. Believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they guard us and defend us," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, residents of Mykolaiv are asked to work remotely on August 23 and 24 due to the threat of strikes from the Russian occupiers. However, the city will not be closed.

Kim also noted that mass events for Independence Day will not be held in Mykolaiv. Residents are being asked to stay home over the holidays.

Meanwhile, the occupiers have partial success in Mykolaiv region.

On August 21, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that Russia will probably increase the number of missile attacks on Ukraine on August 23-24, and Kyiv will be on the list of targets.