Any Negotiations With Russia Will Become Impossible If Occupiers Hold “Trial” In Mariupol - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared the impossibility of any negotiations with the Russian Federation if the occupiers hold a show “trial” over the captured defenders of Azovstal in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

He said this in his video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If our people, in violation of all agreements and all international rules, are brought into these settings and there is abuse, this will be the line at which any negotiations (will become) impossible. Russia will cut itself off from the negotiations. There will be no more talks. Our state said everything," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state reminded that there are enough reports in the mass media that such a “trial” is being prepared in Mariupol.

He called it disgusting and absurd.

The blocking of any negotiations because of it was noted by the President as absolutely understandable reaction from the side of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense warns of a possible terrorist attack by Russian occupiers on Independence Day of Ukraine, August 24, during the "trial" of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol (Donetsk region).