In Kyiv, from August 22 to 25, it is forbidden to hold mass events, peaceful meetings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We remind all residents of Kyiv that by the decision of (the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration) Mykola Zhyrnov in the period from August 22 to 25, 2022, it is prohibited to hold mass events, peaceful meetings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people," the statement reads.

This decision was made in order to respond in a timely manner to possible threats of missile and bomb attacks by Russian troops on decision-making centers, military facilities, critical infrastructure facilities, and facilities that ensure the vital activities of the population during the celebration of the National Flag Day and Independence Day of Ukraine, ensuring security and preventing numerous victims among the population.

These days, the leadership of Kyiv and district administrations are tasked with recruiting the minimum necessary number of employees to ensure the vital activity and functioning of the city economy, the operation of transport and services.

Kyiv City Military Administration urges Kyiv residents not to ignore air warning signals.

The military administration also reminds that from August 21 to 24, the Kyiv subway will operate for the transportation of passengers for one hour less - from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City State Administration and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not plan to hold large-scale events for Independence Day.

Employees of institutions located in the Government Quarter of Kyiv were recommended to switch to remote work mode in the coming week.