SSU detains, court arrests 2 Russian informants who passed on to enemy information about positions of HIMARS

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained and a court arrested two Russian informants who passed on intelligence about the positions of HIMARSes in Donetsk region to the occupiers.

That follows from a statement by the SSU, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

In the course of a counter-subversive "clearing" of the front-line areas of Donetsk region, the SSU detained two enemy informers who were correcting rocket attacks on the territory of the region.

First of all, the suspects scouted and gave the occupiers the exact coordinates of the locations of the personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces, including the combat positions of the HIMARSes.

In addition, they collected information on the geolocation and operation of local critical infrastructure facilities.

It was established that on their "tip-off" the aggressors fired at the water intake system in the city of Selydove.

The informants transmitted the received intelligence information through one of the officials of the so-called people's militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), providing him with a photo with objects marked on electronic maps.

SSU investigators informed both suspects about the suspicion.

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for the detainee.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the AFU did not lose a single HIMARS rocket launcher during the war with Russia.

Ukraine requested from the U.S. ammunition for HIMARS systems and various types of howitzers in addition to the M777 already received.