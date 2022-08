Occupiers will not be able to seize more territories in coming months – ISW

The Russian occupiers will probably never be able to allocate enough resources for any offensive operation and will not be able to seize more territory in the coming months, unless events unfold "unpredictably."

That follows from a statement by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Military analysts note that Russian offensive operations in the east have probably exhausted the momentum they gained in late July. The Russians' inability to capitalize on previous successes around Bakhmut and Avdiyivka is an example of a more fundamental Russian military problem—the inability to convert tactical successes into operational ones. Russian forces have consistently failed to take advantage of tactical breakthroughs to maneuver into rear areas or disable a significant part of Ukrainian defense lines.

Therefore, they constantly give the Ukrainians time to tactically withdraw from the battle and restore defensive positions against which the Russians must launch new attacks.

ISW believes this is a shortcoming that is likely to prevent Russia from making significant territorial gains in the coming months unless there are major changes on the battlefield.

Russian forces will likely never be able to commit enough resources to any single offensive operation to regain the momentum necessary for a significant territorial advance leading to operational successes. The Russians will also need to form and deploy additional assault groups, equipment, and morale to resume even these limited territorial advances.

The Russians are reported to have launched several unsuccessful ground assaults southwest and southeast of Izium, a ground attack southeast of Siversk, and northeast and south of Bakhmut.

Russian forces have made limited gains west of Donetsk, but have not launched ground attacks in the direction of the border between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Russian troops continued to attack settlements northwest and southwest of Avdiyivka. Russian troops also carried out several assaults on the Kherson-Mykolayiv front line and partially advanced to the east of Mykolayiv.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on August 21, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that Russia is likely to increase the number of missile strikes on Ukraine on August 23-24, and Kyiv will be on the list of targets.

Meanwhile, the occupiers have partial success in Mykolayiv region.