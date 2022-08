In Russia, the formation of a tank battalion in the Nizhny Novgorod region was disrupted. The contract was signed by 30 volunteers while 160 people were necessary. This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook on Sunday, August 21.

Since the beginning of July, the formation of a tank battalion has been ongoing in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, but out of the necessary 160 people, only about 30 signed a contract for service, which actually disrupted the mobilization.

"For greater motivation, the regional leadership promises to pay from September 1 a monthly financial assistance in the amount of RUB 10,000 to families of "contract volunteers," who have children studying in grades 10-11 of secondary schools. However, this did not cause a significant influx of those wishing to go to war," the report said.

At the same time, Russia has created a new mobilization system, according to which mobilization is carried out according to the territorial principle, when units are formed in each regional unit, which are financed at the expense of the local budget. First of all, they try to recruit representatives of "small peoples" and the poorest population, because these categories have the greatest !protest potential! due to the deterioration of the socio-economic situation, intelligence explains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 11, the Defence Intelligence reported that Russia was preparing a large-scale provocation against President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After the explosions in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian military urgently moves its aircraft and helicopters inland to the peninsula and airfields of the Russian Federation.

Also, the Russian occupiers distribute fables about the "complete division of Ukraine."