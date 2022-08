Russians Bring To Black Sea 5 Carriers Of Cruise Missiles, Capable Of Firing More Than 35 Missiles At Once

In the Black Sea, the Russian occupation army holds five carriers of Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles. The occupiers also have ships in the Sea of ​ Azov.

This is stated in the message of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU Navy).

So, as of August 21, there are five Russian cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea, the total volley of which is 36 missiles.

Five more Kalibr missile carriers of the Russian army are in the Mediterranean Sea.

Note that they cannot enter the Black Sea, since Turkey has pledged not to pass warships through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles.

Besides, Russian troops hold four ships and boats in the Sea of Azov, which control naval communications.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, August 21, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, said that Russia could increase the number of missile attacks on Ukraine on Independence Day.

We also reported that the Belarusian Hajun channel, which tracks the movement of Russian military equipment through Belarus, warned of the intention of Russian troops to launch a massive missile strike on Ukraine in the near future.