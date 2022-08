The Head of the Regional Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Kirovohrad region, Oleksandr Nakonechnyi, committed suicide.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by law enforcement sources.

"Preliminary - suicide," the source said.

Currently, all circumstances of the death are being established.

At the same time, it is not known why Nakonechnyi decided to commit suicide.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation are studying all the circumstances of the death of the head of the SSU Department in Kirovohrad region, Oleksandr Nakonechnyi.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under the supervision of the Kropyvnytskyi specialized prosecutor's office in the military and defense sphere.

According to investigators, on August 20, at about 10:25 p.m., while in his own apartment, the wife of the lieutenant colonel heard the sound of a shot and found in one of the rooms the body of a man with a gunshot wound without signs of life.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Nakonechnyi to the post of the Head of the SSU of Kirovohrad region on January 16, 2021.