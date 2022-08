In Kirovohrad region, the head of the regional department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Oleksandr Nakonechnyi, was found dead.

This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the spokeswoman of the regional department Yulia Tkach.

According to her, now the SSU and the State Bureau of Investigation are studying under what circumstances the man died.

According to a source of Ukrainian Pravda, the body of Nakonechnyi with a gunshot wound was discovered on the evening of August 20 in Kropyvnytskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of a Russian missile strike in Kropyvnytskyi, five people were killed, another 25 were wounded.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the assaults of the invaders in 4 directions and forced the enemy to retreat.

Besides, the enemy is attacking in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, but does not succeed on the battlefield.

Enemy units are conducting assault operations in the directions of Pisky-Nevelske, Lozove-Nevelske and Staromykhailivka-Maryinka, the fighting continues.